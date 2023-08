83, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in her home. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home with the family present from 5 - 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com