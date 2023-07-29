Goldie Fowler Robinson
Cherokee, Iowa
93, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Services: Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Aurelia, Iowa. Visitation: July 31 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
