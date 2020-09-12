 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gwendolin Irene Jensen
View Comments

Gwendolin Irene Jensen

{{featured_button_text}}

Gwendolin Irene Jensen

Formerly Sioux City

85, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Service: Sept. 16, 1:30 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 16, 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News