H.C. "Newt" McCunn
Onawa, Iowa

84, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Celebration of life: Sept. 30, 1 p.m., Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, with military rites. Private burial: Jordan Cemetery, Soldier, Iowa. Visitation: Sept. 29, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

