Harvey Van Klompenburg
Harvey Van Klompenburg

Harvey Van Klompenburg

Orange City, Iowa

73, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Service: June 1, 10 a.m., First Reformed Church, Orange City. Private burial: West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: May 31, 3-6 p.m., Oolman Funeral Home, Orange City.

Service information

May 31
Visitation
Sunday, May 31, 2020
3:00PM-6:00PM
Oolman Funeral Home - Orange City
216 Albany Avenue Northeast
Orange City, IA 51041
Jun 1
Funeral Service
Monday, June 1, 2020
10:00AM
First Reformed Church - Orange City
420 Central Avenue Northwest
Orange City, IA 51041
