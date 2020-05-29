Harvey Van Klompenburg
Orange City, Iowa
73, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Service: June 1, 10 a.m., First Reformed Church, Orange City. Private burial: West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: May 31, 3-6 p.m., Oolman Funeral Home, Orange City.
To send flowers to the family of Harvey Van Klompenburg, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
May 31
Visitation
Sunday, May 31, 2020
3:00PM-6:00PM
3:00PM-6:00PM
Oolman Funeral Home - Orange City
216 Albany Avenue Northeast
Orange City, IA 51041
216 Albany Avenue Northeast
Orange City, IA 51041
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 1
Funeral Service
Monday, June 1, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
First Reformed Church - Orange City
420 Central Avenue Northwest
Orange City, IA 51041
420 Central Avenue Northwest
Orange City, IA 51041
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.