Helen C. Carter
Formerly Sioux City
93, died Thursday, May 18, 2023. Services: May 26 at 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: May 25 from 5 to 7 p.m., Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.
