Henry Schuelke
Storm Lake, Iowa
94, died Thursday, March 5, 2020. Service: March 10, 10:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, Storm Lake. Burial: Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: March 10, 9:30 a.m., at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake.
