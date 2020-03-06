Henry Schuelke
View Comments

Henry Schuelke

{{featured_button_text}}

Henry Schuelke

Storm Lake, Iowa

94, died Thursday, March 5, 2020. Service: March 10, 10:30 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, Storm Lake. Burial: Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: March 10, 9:30 a.m., at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake.

To send flowers to the family of Henry Schuelke, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1407 W. 5th St.
Storm Lake, IA 50588
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Henry's Visitation begins.
Mar 10
Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
10:30AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1407 W. 5th St.
Storm Lake, IA 50588
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Henry's Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News