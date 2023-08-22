A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Moville United Methodist Church of Moville with Pastor Harold Werley and Pastor Eric Sayonkon officiating. A visitation was held on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. Burial will be at Arlington Cemetery of Moville. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Wink-Sparks Post #303 of Moville. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Moville Senior Center or the Moville Historical Society. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements.