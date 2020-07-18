Ila "Darlene" White
Ila "Darlene" White

Onawa, Iowa

83, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Memorial service: July 21, 2 p.m., Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.

Service information

Jul 21
Memorial Service
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
2:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
