Ila "Darlene" White
Onawa, Iowa
83, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Memorial service: July 21, 2 p.m., Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.
Service information
Jul 21
Memorial Service
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
2:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
