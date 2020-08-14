You have permission to edit this article.
Irene Massmann
Irene Massmann

Irene Massmann

Paullina, Iowa

99, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Graveside service: Aug. 14, 2 p.m., Prairie View Cemetery, Paullina. Visitation: Aug. 14, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Paullina.

Service information

Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
11:00AM-1:30PM
Eldridge Family Funeral Home - Paullina
217 East Logan Street
Paullina, IA 51046
Aug 14
Graveside
Friday, August 14, 2020
2:00PM-2:15PM
Prairie View Cemetery
4694 Polk Ave.
Paullina, IA 51046
