Irene Massmann
Paullina, Iowa
99, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Graveside service: Aug. 14, 2 p.m., Prairie View Cemetery, Paullina. Visitation: Aug. 14, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Paullina.
To send flowers to the family of Irene Massmann, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
11:00AM-1:30PM
11:00AM-1:30PM
Eldridge Family Funeral Home - Paullina
217 East Logan Street
Paullina, IA 51046
217 East Logan Street
Paullina, IA 51046
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 14
Graveside
Friday, August 14, 2020
2:00PM-2:15PM
2:00PM-2:15PM
Prairie View Cemetery
4694 Polk Ave.
Paullina, IA 51046
4694 Polk Ave.
Paullina, IA 51046
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.