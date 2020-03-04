Jack Greene

You have free articles remaining.
Sergeant Bluff
86, died Monday, March 2, 2020. Service: March 6, 11 a.m., Community United Methodist Church, Salix, Iowa. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: March 6, 10 a.m., at the church. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
10:00AM
Salix Community Methodist Church
603 Poplar Street
Salix, IA 51052
Mar 6
Memorial Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM
Salix Community Methodist Church
603 Poplar Street
Salix, IA 51052
