Jack W. Baker
Sioux City
92, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Services: July 26 at 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home.
