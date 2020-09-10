 Skip to main content
James D. Jenness
Marshalltown, Iowa, formerly Quimby, Iowa

75, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Graveside service: Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m., Oak Hill Cemetery, Cherokee, Iowa, with military rites. Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee.

