James "Jim" Eisele
Sioux City

74, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Graveside service: Sept. 5, 11 a.m., Onawa Cemetery, Onawa, Iowa. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

