James "Jim" Pfeister
James "Jim" Pfeister

Sioux City

69, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Service: Sept. 4, 2 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial: Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 4, 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

