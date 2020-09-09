 Skip to main content
Jane Ellen Knutson
Jane Ellen Knutson

Jane Ellen Knutson

Sioux City

77, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Service: Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 12, 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

