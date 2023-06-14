Janice Kay 'Jan' Eastman
Lincoln, Neb., formerly Sioux City
78, died Friday, June 9, 2023. Graveside Services: June 15 at 11 a.m., Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Arrangements with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
