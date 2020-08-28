 Skip to main content
Janice L. Phillips
Mapleton, Iowa

79, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Service: Aug. 31, 10:30 a.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton. Burial: St. Clair Cemetery, Ute, Iowa. Visitation: Aug. 30, 3-5 p.m., at the funeral home.

