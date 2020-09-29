 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeanne Schultz
View Comments

Jeanne Schultz

{{featured_button_text}}

Jeanne Schultz

Merrill, Iowa

74, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Service: Sept. 30, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Le Mars, Iowa. Burial: Hillside Cemetery, Merrill. Visitation: Sept. 29, 5-7 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News