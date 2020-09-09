 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeff Raby
View Comments

Jeff Raby

{{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Raby

Fargo, N.D., formerly Sioux City

64, died Sunday, May 31, 2020. Graveside service: Sept. 11, 1 p.m., Pleasant Valley Cemetery, rural Le Mars, Iowa.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News