Jerrald "Jerry" Koenigs
Mapleton, Iowa
68, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Service: July 13, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mapleton. Burial: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: July 12, 2-5 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton.
To send flowers to the family of Jerrald Koenigs, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 13
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, July 13, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church Mapleton
201 N 8th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
201 N 8th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Jul 12
Visitation
Sunday, July 12, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
2:00PM-5:00PM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home - Mapleton
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.