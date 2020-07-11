Jerrald "Jerry" Koenigs
View Comments

Jerrald "Jerry" Koenigs

{{featured_button_text}}

Jerrald "Jerry" Koenigs

Mapleton, Iowa

68, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Service: July 13, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mapleton. Burial: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: July 12, 2-5 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton.

To send flowers to the family of Jerrald Koenigs, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 13
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, July 13, 2020
10:00AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church Mapleton
201 N 8th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Jul 12
Visitation
Sunday, July 12, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home - Mapleton
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News