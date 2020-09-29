 Skip to main content
Jerry Gorrell
Le Mars, Iowa

85, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Service: Oct. 3, 11 a.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, with military rites. Burial: Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: Oct. 2, 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

