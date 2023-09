Jerry Lee Barker, 68, of South Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation will be a half hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.