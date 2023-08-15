Lawton, Iowa
Jerry Lee Witt, 90, of Sioux City, formerly of Lawton, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sunrise Senior Living Center in Sioux City.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Lawton. The Rev. Robert Zellmer will officiate. Burial will follow at Banner Township Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church. The family will be present from 5:30 – 7 p.m. with a prayer service scheduled at 7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church on Wednesday prior to the funeral service.
The Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley is assisting Jerry's family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.