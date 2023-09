Jesse J. Singer, Sr., 42 of Dakota City passed away after a lengthy battle with Huntington's disease on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Private family burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.