Joan M. Kellen
Sioux City

86, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Service: Oct. 2, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Nativity. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Oct. 1, 5-8 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

