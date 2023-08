JoAnn L. Irwin, 89, of Pierson, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at Correctionville Specialty Care, Correctionville, Iowa. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley, burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Pierson. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, at Rohde Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.