 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jody M. Klug
View Comments

Jody M. Klug

{{featured_button_text}}

Jody M. Klug

South Sioux City

70, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Service: Sept. 1, 11 a.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, Sioux City. Visitation: Sept. 1, 10 a.m., at the church. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News