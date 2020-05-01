Joe Jr. Bomgaars
Joe Jr. Bomgaars

Joe Jr. Bomgaars

Sioux Center, Iowa, formerly Hull, Iowa

87, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Service: May 4, 2 p.m., First Reformed Church, Hull. Private burial: Hope Cemetery. Visitation: May 3, 3-7 p.m., Oolman Funeral Home, Hull.

Service information

May 3
Visitation
Sunday, May 3, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
Oolman Funeral Home - Hull
319 Black Forest Road
Hull, IA 51239
May 4
Funeral Service
Monday, May 4, 2020
2:00PM
First Reformed Church - Hull
911 2nd St
Hull, IA 51239
