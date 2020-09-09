 Skip to main content
John C. Lazaris

Sioux City

79, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Service: Sept. 10, 9 a.m., Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Burial: St. Thomas Orthodox Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

