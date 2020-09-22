 Skip to main content
John Henry Schutt Jr.
Waynesville, Mo., formerly Sioux City

92, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Family graveside service: Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Waynesville. Memorial Chapels and Crematory, Waynesville.

