Jolene B. Hamann, 92, of Le Mars, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Rev. Christian Meier will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.