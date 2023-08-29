Jolene B. Hamann
Le Mars, Iowa
Jolene B. Hamann, 92, of Le Mars, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Rev. Christian Meier will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.
The Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Jolene's family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.