Jonathan Pickhinke
Nemaha, Iowa
21, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Service: March 18, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Early, Iowa. Burial: church cemetery. Visitation: March 17, 2 to 8 p.m., at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake, Iowa.
Service information
Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
2:00PM-8:00PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church --Early, Iowa
501 Church Street
Early, IA 50535
Mar 18
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:30AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church --Early, Iowa
501 Church Street
Early, IA 50535
