59, died Saturday, June 13, 2020. Public service: June 17, 10 a.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Akron. Burial: Riverside Cemetery, Akron. Visitation: June 16, 4 to 7 p.m., with family present, at the funeral home. (All with social distancing.)