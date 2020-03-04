Joshua Van Roekel

You have free articles remaining.
Sioux Center, Iowa
35, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Service: March 6, 10:30 a.m., First Reformed Church, Sioux Center. Burial: Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: March 5, 4-8 p.m., at the church. Memorial Funeral Home, Sioux Center.
Service information
Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
First Reformed Church - Sioux Center
160 10th Street SE
Sioux Center, IA 51250
Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
10:30AM
First Reformed Church - Sioux Center
160 10th Street SE
Sioux Center, IA 51250
