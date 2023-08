Funeral services will be on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel with the Rev. Matthew Quanbeck officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be on Friday morning from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.