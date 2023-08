Judy A. “Spurlock” Svendsen, 75, of Sioux City, passed away, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.