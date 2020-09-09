Return to homepage ×
Julia Perkins
Omaha, formerly Dakota City
96, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Graveside service: Sept. 12, 11 a.m., Dakota City Cemetery. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, South Sioux City.
