 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Julia Perkins
View Comments

Julia Perkins

{{featured_button_text}}

Julia Perkins

Omaha, formerly Dakota City

96, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Graveside service: Sept. 12, 11 a.m., Dakota City Cemetery. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, South Sioux City.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News