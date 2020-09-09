 Skip to main content
Kandi J. Gallagher
Kandi J. Gallagher

Kandi J. Gallagher

Sioux City

54, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Service: not at this time. Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

