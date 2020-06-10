Karen L. Pick
Le Mars, Iowa
78, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Service with social distancing: June 12, 10:30 a.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars. Burial: Hillside Cemetery, Merrill, Iowa. Visitation with social distancing: June 11, starting at 2 p.m., and June 12, one hour prior to service, all at the funeral home.
