Karen L. Pick

Le Mars, Iowa

78, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Service with social distancing: June 12, 10:30 a.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars. Burial: Hillside Cemetery, Merrill, Iowa. Visitation with social distancing: June 11, starting at 2 p.m., and June 12, one hour prior to service, all at the funeral home.

