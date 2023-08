Karen M. Bugge, 70, of Le Mars, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars.

A Celebration of Life and Sharing Service will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday.