 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keith Kilker
View Comments

Keith Kilker

{{featured_button_text}}

Keith Kilker

Le Mars, Iowa

49, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Service: Sept. 11, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Le Mars. Burial: Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 10, 2 p.m., at the church. Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News