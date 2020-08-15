Keith Steinbeck
Hartley, Iowa
86, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Celebration of life: Aug. 20, 10:30 a.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, Hartley. Burial: Pleasant View Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: Aug. 19, 3-7 p.m., Hartley Funeral Home, Hartley.
