Keith Steinbeck
Keith Steinbeck

Keith Steinbeck

Hartley, Iowa

86, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Celebration of life: Aug. 20, 10:30 a.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, Hartley. Burial: Pleasant View Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: Aug. 19, 3-7 p.m., Hartley Funeral Home, Hartley.

Service information

Aug 20
Memorial Service
Thursday, August 20, 2020
10:30AM
Trinity United Church Of Christ
140 North 5th Avenue East
Hartley, IA 51346
Aug 19
Visitation at Funeral Home
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
Hartley Funeral Home
830 2nd St. N.E.
Hartley, IA 51346
