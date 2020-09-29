 Skip to main content
Kenneth J. Thomas
Kenneth J. Thomas

Quimby, Iowa

81, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Service: Oct. 1, 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Marcus, Iowa. Burial: Marcus-Amherst Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 30, 2 p.m., Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home, Marcus.

