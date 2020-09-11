 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kevin W. Pfaffle
View Comments

Kevin W. Pfaffle

{{featured_button_text}}

Kevin W. Pfaffle

Remsen, Iowa, formerly Kingsley, Iowa

58, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Private service: Sept. 11, First Lutheran Church, Kingsley. Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News