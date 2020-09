Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

80, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Services: Sept. 19 at 11 a.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Anthon. Committal: follow the service, Oak Hill Cemetery, Anthon. Visitation: Sept. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing guidelines and masks are encouraged.