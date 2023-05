58, died Sunday, May 7, 2023. Services: May 11 at 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Granville. Burial: following services, St. Joseph Cemetery, Granville. Visitation: May 10 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the church, and resumes one hour prior to service time. Arrangements with Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen.