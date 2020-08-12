Larry D. Kreger
Onawa, Iowa
66, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Services: Aug. 14, 10:30 a.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, with social distancing measures in effect. Family requests attendees bring and wear masks. Burial: after the service, Onawa Cemetery, Onawa. Visitation: Aug. 13, 5-8 p.m., at the chapel. Arrangements with Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Kreger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
