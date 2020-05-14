Larry Eugene Parr
Battle Creek, Iowa
73, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Service: May 16, 11 a.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton, Iowa, with military rites. Burial: Grant Township Cemetery, Rodney, Iowa.
Service information
May 16
Funeral Service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00AM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home - Mapleton
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.