Larry Eugene Parr
Larry Eugene Parr

Larry Eugene Parr

Battle Creek, Iowa

73, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Service: May 16, 11 a.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton, Iowa, with military rites. Burial: Grant Township Cemetery, Rodney, Iowa.

Service information

May 16
Funeral Service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00AM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home - Mapleton
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
